High-tech greenhouse commits to Electric Works food hall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A high-tech greenhouse is planned for the large food hall inside the Electric Works campus.

The greenhouse, run by Atlanta-based Sweetwater Urban Farms, could generate up to 47,000 pounds of produce on-site each year. According to a statement from the from the project’s developer, it will leverage a “zero-mile delivery” system, getting food closer to where it’s consumed.

The high-tech greenhouse is designed to use only 10% of the land and water traditional farming techniques use.

The company was founded by a northeast Indiana native and his wife. Clint Crowe, born in Decatur and graduated from Purdue, founded Sweetwater Urban Farms in 2017.

Crowe is expected to establish working relationships with other tenants in the complex, including Fort Wayne Community Schools’ planned agriculture-technology program.

Among other companies or groups calling dibs on space in Electric Works: Parkview, Joseph Decuis, Three Rivers Music Theatre, Spherion Staffing, Rush Rock Gym, Fort Wayne Metals, Fort Wayne Community Schools and Indiana Tech.