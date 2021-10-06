High-speed internet access coming to Columbia City in multi-million dollar investment

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — There’s been a recent push for faster internet in rural areas, but an urban area in Whitley County is just now starting to see it become a reality.

Surf Broadband Solutions has announced plans to invest $5 million in fiber infrastructure for Columbia City. The network would give residents access to fiber optics internet that is 100 times faster than over phone lines or coaxial lines. The city hopes the project, which is fully funded by private investments, will give new energy to businesses in the area and increase productivity for people who work from home or virtual learning.

Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel said they do have several internet options available in Columbia City but none of them are as fast as broadband. Although he anticipates it being good for business, he believes it will just be good for Columbia City in general.

“From a quality of life standpoint, obviously COVID if it taught us nothing, the thing that we really learned from it was that it doesn’t matter what age, it doesn’t matter what kind of business, it doesn’t matter what part of life you’re in, you have to have good, reliable internet options,” Daniels said. “For our residents, this provides yet another opportunity to connect to the world connected education and health.”

Crews are expecting to begin work on the fiber-optic network in the next two or three weeks. Once it starts, construction is expected to take around two years.