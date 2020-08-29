High schools willing to travel further for competition amid pandemic uncertainty

LEO, Ind. (WANE) — High school football teams are traveling further for games to fill holes in their schedule with pandemic hurdles.

Leo High School’s football team was meant to compete against Angola High School for week two of Friday Night Football but had to adjust after Angola’s players were quarantined. Angola played Dekalb last week, who had a player later test positive for COVID-19. Dekalb quarantined their entire team while Angola quarantined 47 players. Week two games against Garrett and Leo, respectively, were called off.

Where Garrett opted against finding a replacement team, Leo began actively searching for another team to play on Wednesday afternoon when they learned of the cancellation. Athletic Director David Boyce said they initially struggled to find a team to fill the gap but that they got lucky when Mooresville High School, located southwest of Indianapolis, reached out.

Mooresville agreed to make the two and a half hours, 156-mile trip to compete at Leo Jr.-Sr. High School. According to Boyce, most schools usually try to avoid traveling more than an hour to games because it is not an easy thing to do. He believes that teams are motivated to get in as many games as they can this season after what happened to sports in the spring, at the start of the pandemic

“Seeing the opportunity to play high school sports in the spring ending, in a very quick manner it caused us all to reevaluate and we want the kids to play,” said Boyce. “We’ll try what we can and do what we can to make that happen.”

Boyce will not rule out the possibility that Leo could travel further than an hour for a game this season if they should have another cancellation. He said they will do everything they can to find an opportunity for their team to play.

New Haven High School also faced an out-of-area team with Mississinewa High School for week two of high school football.