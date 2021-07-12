High schoolers to compete on Embassy Theatre stage for Summit City Vocal Classic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Summit City Music Theatre and the Embassy Theatre is holding the 2021 Summit City Vocal Classic on Aug. 7.

Judges from three different universities will be providing high school students, ninth grade to 2021 graduated seniors, feedback as they compete and sing on the Embassy stage. This event will feature a finals concert in the evening.

Students will prepare two pieces to be performed from memory on the Embassy stage. Both pieces are from the musical theater or classical canon. Only one piece will be performed in the preliminary round of competition. If selected as a finalist, both pieces will be performed. Scholarship money and prizes will be awarded.

The entry fee is $50 and will include the accompanist, master class, a t-shirt and photograph of the student on stage at the Embassy Theatre. Competitors can complete their registration here.

The preliminary round of competition will begin at 9 a.m. The final round will be presented as a concert at 7:30 p.m. All rounds of competition are open to the public with a ticket, the theater said.

General admission tickets on the main floor are available via fwembassytheatre.org, the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy at 260-424-5665 or through ticketmaster.com. Tickets are $15 for the preliminary round, $15 for the finals concert or $20 for the full day of competition.

Donations for scholarship awards can be made here.

For more information about the Vocal Classic or Summit City Music Theatre, visit www.summitcitymt.com or contact Mindy Cox, Co-Founder/Music Director at 260-403-4121 or mindycoxvoice@yahoo.com.