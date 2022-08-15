FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – High school sophomores, juniors and seniors are encouraged to apply for Mayor Henry’s Youth Engagement Council.

The council meets throughout the 2022-23 school year to serve the community in various ways.

The members provide a voice for the youth of Fort Wayne to local government by engaging their peers, creating innovative solutions, and working on projects, the City said in a press release.

Applications are being accepted through August 22. Those interested must be a sophomore, junior or senior, and a resident of Fort Wayne. Apply here.

Interviews will start in August and September.

Applications can be emailed to Karen.Richards@cityoffortwayne.org

Applications can also be mailed to this address:

Mayor’s Office, Attn: Karen L. Richards, Mayor’s Youth Engagement Council,

200 E. Berry Street, 4th Floor, Fort Wayne, IN, 46802

The council’s mission statement is “to engage the youth of Fort Wayne with their community and local government.”