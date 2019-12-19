High school senior brings holiday cheer to senior citizens

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — A high school senior brought gifts to senior citizens, spreading holiday cheer.

Aubrey Kinsey, a student at Bishop Dwenger, works at Majestic Care in New Haven, but she noticed a lack of visitors. She then took it upon herself to help them this holiday season.

Kinsey works with the freshmen mentors group and, along with the freshmen and her fellow seniors, collected gifts to be distributed throughout the senior home.

“It makes me feel very happy because I worry about the elderly, especially around the times of the holiday season because it gets very lonely being in the same place and not able to leave every day,” Kinsey said. “Knowing that the community is thinking of them, I just hope that warms their hearts this holiday season.”

More than 400 total gifts were given Thursday.