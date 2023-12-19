DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Surrounded by nature in DeKalb County is a bridge that’s the perfect setting for a scenic walk, a picnic or exploring the nearby trails. Now, a high school project aims to provide easier access to explore the nature surrounding that bridge.

Whether you’re traveling by foot, in a horse-drawn buggy, or kayaking below on the St. Joseph River, the Spencerville Covered Bridge brings in about 100,000 visitors to explore the landmark each year. Garrett High School students in the Career Development Program recently built and installed stairs to guide adventurers from the historic bridge to the nearby trail system that was developed in the fall.

“It elevates their experience here at the bridge to have this nature trail,” said Mary Diehl, DeKalb County Historian and member of the Spencerville Covered Bridge Association.

The project is in its final stages, according to a press release from the Career Development Program.

“It’s nice to have this hands-on experience,” said Levi Chaney, a junior at Garrett High School in the construction class that’s wrapping up the project. “It’s setting us up for the future; if we do want to go into a trades industry, we already have experience working with our hands and we know what to do.”

Diehl said the covered bridge, located off County Road 68, is 150 years old and has been maintained well enough for cars to still be able to drive through it. The bridge was built in 1873 and is the only one left in DeKalb County, according to the county’s tourism website. It’s been on the National Historical Registry since 1981.

The bridge had temporarily closed to traffic back in 2018 and was later repaired following a fundraiser organized by the Friends of the Spencerville Covered Bridge.

Diehl said crews will be working in the springtime to eliminate invasive plants around the trails.

According to the release, the most recent accessibility project was made possible through a Quality of Place Grant provided by the DeKalb County Visitor’s Bureau, the Spencerville Covered Bridge Association, the Garrett High School Career Development Program and many more community volunteers.