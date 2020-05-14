High school graduates to be honored with lights on MLK Bridge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Bridge in downtown Fort Wayne will be lit in the colors of area high schools as a way to show support and honor the 2020 graduating class.

From May 16 to 21, the lights on the bridge will transition between the colors of 18 high schools starting at dusk each evening.

The following is a list of high schools that will be represented:

  • Bishop Dwenger
  • Bishop Luers
  • Blackhawk Christian
  • Carroll
  • Canterbury
  • Concordia
  • East Allen University
  • Heritage
  • Homestead
  • Leo
  • New Haven
  • New Tech Academy
  • Northrop
  • North Side
  • Snider
  • South Side
  • Wayne
  • Woodlan

