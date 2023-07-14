HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WANE) – Police in Hicksville, Ohio, are looking for a driver who fired shots at a pedestrian Thursday night.

According to the Hicksville Police Department, the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Elm St. and East Cornelia St. The shots were fired from inside a pickup truck, toward an individual standing in the area. No injuries were reported.

The driver is described as a white male with a beard and mustache, wearing a black hat and black shirt. He had at least one or two dogs in the truck.

The vehicle is described as possibly a 2010 or newer 4-door Toyota Tundra, gray or silver in color, with lettering “TRD” on the bed. It was last seen heading east on Cornelia from Elm.

Hicksville police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information or who has cameras in the area is asked to call the Hicksville Police Department at 419-542-6661.