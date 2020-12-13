Hicksville Police Department investigating suspicious death

HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WANE) – The Hicksville Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman.

The Defiance County 911 Center received a call around 11:45 p.m. Friday night about an unresponsive woman at a home in the 200 block of Meuse Argonne Avenue in Hicksville.

The Hicksville Police Department and Hicksville EMS responded to the scene and found 33-year-old Amanda Salisbury not breathing.

Salisbury was transported to a hospital, and was pronounced dead later.

Police say they are treating the death as suspicious at this time. The Lucas County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

No other information was made available, as police continue to investigate.