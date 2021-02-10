HGTV star to speak at Tapestry event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — HGTV personality Mina Starsiak Hawk will speak at the upcoming Tapestry event.

The “Good Bones” star has been named the keynote speaker at Tapestry 2021, set for Sept. 17 at the Memorial Coliseum. The annual event celebrates women and is a fundraiser for student scholarships at Purdue Fort Wayne.

Starsiak Hawk is co-founder of Indianapolis-based Two Chicks and a Hammer with her mother, Karen Laine. They renovate homes in the Indianapolis area.

Their business was picked up by HGTV in 2014 and the series “Good Bones” was born.

Starsiak Hawk has also appeared on HGTV shows “A Very Brady Renovation” and “Rock the Block,” as well as the reboot of “While You Were Out.”

Registration for Tapestry opens July 12 at 8 a.m. For more information on the event, visit the Tapestry website at pfw.edu/tapestry or email tapestry@pfw.edu.