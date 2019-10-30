Heyerly’s Bakery sold, new owners pledge to stay true to history

OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) — An Ossian bakery in business for almost 90 years is now under new ownership.

Wells County native Gary Short and his wife Kelly closed on the purchase of Heyerly’s Bakery at 107 N. Jefferson St. from Heyerly brothers Ronald, Galen, Stan, Lynn on Wednesday morning. Bev Grzych from BKM Real Estate was the agent on the transaction.

A ‘SOLD’ sign sits in front of Heyerly’s Bakery in Ossian on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.

It’s been a dream for the Shorts to buy the iconic bakery. Currently, Gary and his son work as machinists and plan to run the bakery as a family.

“I’m excited, absolutely,” said Gary Short said. “It’s been a journey since February.”

Heyerly’s went on the market back in March. Not long after, the Shorts started the process to purchase the property.

The previous owners, the Heyerlys, said it was time to retire. The business has been family-run since 1931.

“It was time to sell,” former co-owner Galen Heyerly said. “None of us are getting any younger.”

“I knew this day was coming,” Ronald Heyerly said. “I just didn’t think it would happen this quick.”

The Heyerly brothers have worked at their family’s bakery for as long as they can remember. As part of the deal, the bakery’s recipes will stay and be given to the new owner.

The Short family (left) with the Heyerlys (right) after the completion of the sale.

“That’s what we want,” Ronald Heyerly said. “We don’t want 86 years to disappear. So we hope they will continue and support him as they have supported us.”

The Heyerlys said they plan to stay on to help teach and train the Shorts on baking and running the business before they retire. Short said he has a lot of plans for the new bakery, including expanding the cake department.

The classic Heyerly’s that residents grew up with will stay the same, though.

“I just really want to tell people nothing will change with the donuts and the rolls,” Gary Short said. “I know a lot of people have been asking about that and nothing’s going to change there. You’ll see changes within the business, like the colors and we will add new products. I think everyone is going to be excited about the new product.”

Heyerly’s will remain open and at its current location on North Jefferson Street during the transition.