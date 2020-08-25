Hey teachers! Send us videos of your class reciting the Pledge of Allegiance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) WANE 15 is bringing back a popular feature in September, the Daily Pledge of Allegiance. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s going to look a bit different this school year.

We’re asking elementary school teachers in the WANE 15 viewing area to shoot a cell phone video of their class reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. We obviously want teachers to follow appropriate guidelines. For example it’s ok to have the students wearing masks. The video should be shot in landscape mode. WANE 15 News Operation Manager Ross Kinsey explains in the video at the top of this story.

Email the video to photos@wane.com and be sure to include the teacher’s name, the school and class grade. The videos will be shown during First News Monday through Friday and can also be viewed in a special section right here on wane.com.