NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — Is this your ball?

In a Facebook post Thursday, Melissa Leininger shared a picture of a baseball she said her son found at Havenhurst Park in New Haven last week.

On the ball is written: Felix Alan 3.17.18 8 lbs. 3 oz

Leininger believes the ball is a birth announcement, and is special to someone. She hopes to find the owner and return the ball.