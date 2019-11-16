Hetty Arts Pastry offers donuts and other delectable desserts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – From legendary donuts to artfully crafted wedding cakes, Hetty Arts has made a name for herself in Fort Wayne, with Hetty Arts Pastry. She is a trained pastry chef that chose to bring her business to the Midwest and in our case right here in Fort Wayne.

Getty grew up in the Netherlands, and was introduced to pastry at a young age.

In lieu of a traditional store front, Hetty Arts Pastry operates as a freelance kitchen, with a small pastry truck. You can find where she’ll be by heading to Hetty Arts Pastry’s Facebook page.

