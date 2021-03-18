Hessen Cassel Road detour begins Monday, continues for 4 months

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne City Utilities reports that progress is continuing for drainage improvements and sidewalk construction along Hessen Cassel Road.

Beginning Monday, crews will move into the roadway to construct stormwater pipes that will cross the road. This work will require Hessen Cassel to close to thru traffic between McKinnie Avenue and Paulding Road. The detour will use South Anthony Boulevard.

City Utilities said the road will close for about four months but will be open to local traffic, defined as those who live in the neighborhoods along this stretch of Hessen Cassel.

The $3.87 million construction is adding 2.7 miles of sidewalks where they didn’t exist before and improving drainage with 3.5 miles of new ditches and swales and 8,000 feet of stormwater pipe. City Utilities said the project will improve drainage for 13 neighborhoods, 2,300 homes and 70 businesses.