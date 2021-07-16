‘He’s here forever now’: New restaurant honors owner’s late brother

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After years of dreaming, a husband and wife are opening a new chicken restaurant south of downtown Fort Wayne.

Nate Wright, owner and cook of Zeb’s Chicken Shack, has been in the food industry for over 15 years and has always wanted to own his own restaurant. The Chicago native moved to Fort Wayne about four years ago and tried to persuade his brother to move with him. However, his brother was killed before the move could happen.

“His name is Zebulon so I just broke it down to ‘Zeb’,” Wright said when explaining the meaning behind the restaurant’s name. “… He’s here forever now.”

The family-run, family-centered business offers a variety of southern, homestyle food such as: wings, chicken, fish, okra, fries, hush puppies and more.

The restaurant opens their doors for the first time on Saturday, and then open every day from 11 a.m. to midnight at 3412 Fairfield Ave, the location formerly occupied by Bravas.

For Wright, opening day is a dream come true.

“Always remember- you know this goes for the whole world – always follow your dream. You know what I’m saying? Whatever your dream is, follow it! Don’t ever let nobody tell you you can’t do it. Cause it can be done.” Wright said.