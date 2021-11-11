Hershey buys Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels, Bluffton-based Pretzels Inc.

HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — Hershey is expanding its salty snack portfolio with the purchase of Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels and Bluffton-based Pretzels Inc.

The Hershey Co. said Wednesday that it will spend $1.2 billion for North Dakota-based Dot’s Pretzels as well as Bluffton’s Pretzels Inc., the manufacturer of Dot’s Pretzels that operates three plants in Indiana and Kansas.

The deal is expected to close later this year.

“Pretzels Inc. will help us expand Hershey’s snacking and production capabilities while keeping the special connection to Dot’s,” added Michele Buck, The Hershey Company President and Chief Executive Officer. “It will be important as we continue to grow this already fast-growing brand and create new products in the broader pretzel category.”

Hershey has been seeing faster growth for salty snacks like Pirate’s Booty than its other offerings like candy and gum.