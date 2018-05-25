‘Heroic’: Teacher injured protecting students in Noblesville school shooting

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — We’re learning more about the teacher who students say stepped in to protect others in the classroom and was shot, along with a female student, Friday morning at Noblesville West Middle School.

Family members and poilce said Jason Seaman, 29, was the teacher who was shot inside a classroom after a male student, later taken into custody, asked to be excused then came back in with two handguns.

Seaman was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in critical condition. He was listed in good condition on Friday night.

A statement from the school district Seaman attended in Illinois said that Seaman’s heroic actions came “as no surprise to … those who know Jason”:

A school shooting occurred on the morning of Friday, May 25, 2018 at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Indiana. While there are no fatalities due to the shooting, Mahomet-Seymour High School alumnus Jason Seaman (class of 2007) was among the shooting victims. Reports and accounts regarding the shooting indicate that Jason’s actions likely saved and protected lives. His heroic actions come as no surprise to the Bulldog Nation and those who know Jason. We continue to keep Jason and his family in our thoughts and prayers as he recovers from this tragic event, as well as all of the communities impacted by school violence.

When asked during a Friday afternoon press conference about more details into what authorities called the staff’s heroism, Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said, “When we can tell that story, you’ll be proud, too.”

Noblesville Schools Superintendent Beth Niedermeyer sent a statement following that press conference, where she praised the school staff, saying they “stayed calm, showed courage and followed out safety protocols.”

She also provided resources for teacher and students affected by the violence and announced that school would resume “as normal” on Tuesday at all other district schools, while Noblesville West Middle School would be open Saturday and Monday for counseling only:

Parents and Staff- I am still processing my emotions about today’s terrible tragedy and I know you must all be as well. I met this afternoon with the victims and their families and want you to know that Noblesville Schools is standing by to provide them support in whatever way we can. The families expressed to me that they appreciate the outpouring of love and support they have received today. We have provided counseling support for West teachers this afternoon and have more counseling planned for this weekend. On Saturday May 26 and Monday May 28 we will offer counseling for all district teachers/staff from 10AM-2PM at NHS (gate 1) and for all district parents/students from 1PM-3PM at NHS (gate 1). Additionally, parents, staff and students can call a Hoosier crisis counseling hotline at 1-800-985-5990 or access counseling resources, including how to discuss tragedy with children, at http://i-cart.org/resources/ All events throughout the district have been cancelled for this weekend. The baseball sectional championship will be moved to another location. On Tuesday May 29 school will resume as normal at all schools except West. West will be open 10AM-2PM for counseling only and West students and families are encouraged to attend. Counselors will be on standby at all schools. I want to express my sincere thanks and appreciation to our Noblesville West administrators, staff and students who stayed calm, showed courage and followed our safety protocols. In addition, I would like to express my gratitude to the Noblesville Police Department, the Indiana State Police, the FBI, SWAT team, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, Noblesville Fire Department, County Emergency Preparedness and all first responders who answered the call, collaborated and responded quickly and calmly. They have helped tremendously in dealing with this terrible situation. Our elected officials, community leaders, business leaders and parents have also been lending support today and I’m so grateful for how we as a community have pulled together. Thank you for your patience today as we worked to communicate information as quickly as we could in response to changing situations. Please keep our injured school family members and their families in your thoughts and prayers. Warmly, Dr. Beth Niedermeyer

Seaman attended Southern Illinois University, where he played football, the university confirmed.