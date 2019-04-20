Heroes and Legends returns to the Coliseum Video

Bigger and better than ever, Heroes and Legends Wrestling is happening Saturday, April 20th at the Coliseum. You can meet your favorite wrestlers, and see matches later in the evening.

The event features a meet-and-great with wrestling legends, and legends in the future.

With a purchase of a ticket, you can meet any of your favorite pro wrestling superstars starting at noon during the Legends Fan Fest.

Memorabilia and products will also be available for purchase.

The first bell starts at 7:00 p.m. with over 5 matches scheduled.

The main event features Kongo Kong and Russ Jones.

You can learn more and purchase tickets at HeroesandLegendsWrestling.com.