Heritage Park hosting ‘drive-in’ diner meal, BINGO fundraiser on Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As a part of the annual Alzheimer’s Association fundraiser, Heritage Park is hosting a fundraiser “drive-in” diner, BINGO and more on Thursday.

From 10 a.m – 2 p.m. the public is invited to an old fashioned “drive-in” diner meal, delivered to your car by servers on roller skates at 2001 Hobson Rd. There will also be BINGO and a live auction, hosted by Elvis.

Tickets:

$10 for BINGO

$5 for dinner

“All are invited to enjoy a live auction on the hour, a drive-in diner meal, a bake sale and games with fun prizes including a dinner at Don Halls with Elvis!” Heritage Park said.

For more information contact Heritage Park at 260-484-9557.