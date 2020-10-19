Heritage graduate in running for national FFA position

MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — For the first time in over a decade, a Hoosier could soon be filling a role for the National FFA organization.

Heritage High School graduate Noah Berning is one of 38 people in the running for six open National FFA officer positions. Berning has held several leadership roles during his time in FFA, including serving as a state officer last year, but becoming a national officer is a goal he’s had for years.

“One of the things we do in FFA a lot is write down our goals and in my freshman year of high school I actually wrote down a notecard and I put down some goals on their like place top three at a contest, serve as a chapter officer, state office, and you check off all those things and that last box on there was national office,” said Berning. “Not only was it just an amazing opportunity on that side of things but it’s something I’ve dreamed about for a long time.”

Berning’s high school FFA advisor, teacher Mike Shivey, said that he’s not surprised to see him in the running because he remembers how passionate Berning has always been about the FFA.

Appreciate his leadership style and the things he would just take on, the initiative and perseverance that he has had and he is extremely knowledgeable about the FFA organization, the history of FFA.

FFA will announce the names of the new officers at their National Convention on October 29.