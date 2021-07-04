Heritage Days takes over the streets of Garrett

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) — The annual Heritage Days Parade went through Garrett on Saturday.

Parade-goers said they were happy to have something fun to celebrate on a holiday weekend after COVID-19 put a damper on last year’s festivities.

“Honestly, my favorite part really is just the community getting together feeling like we can heal back after this last year,” said Derek McDonald. “Everybody’s kind of been sheltered in and family’s not able to get out and now it seems like everything’s kind of coming back to a way that it needs to be. That’s the thing that I love the most is just the community getting together.”

Heritage Days continues tomorrow will a full slate of events like the annual cruise-in and car show, basketball shoot-out, and the chalk walk. Find a full schedule on their Facebook page.