The West Hall of the Union Street Market at Electric Works is shown Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Union Street Market, the public market and food hall at Electric Works, is hiring.

The market will host a job fair Thursday to fill a variety of positions, including pitmaster/grillmaster, line and prep cooks, cashiers, tasting bar associates, bakers and day porters, among others.

The job fair will be held at the Weigand Construction Office at 1021 Swinney Ave. from 4-7 p.m.

“Union Street Market will be open seven days a week, and our merchants want to share the excitement of this amazing new place with employees who care about delicious food and great service,” said Ermin Husidic, director of Union Street Market. “If you’re interested in working at Electric Works and being part of Northeast Indiana’s first food hall and public market, this job fair will be the perfect way to learn more about these opportunities and secure a position.”

Interested candidates can email jobs@unionstreetmarket.org for more information.

Union Street Market is expected to open in late October or early November.