FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The public will have a chance to speak out about a proposed electric rate hike request from Indiana Michigan Power at a hearing scheduled for Monday, October 16 in Fort Wayne. The hearing will take place at Purdue University Fort Wayne.

The hearing is being conducted by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC) in representing consumer interests in relation to the rate hike request.

According to the OUCC, I&M is seeking a two-phase increase that would raise annual revenues by $116.4 million. Residential monthly service charges would rise from $14.79 to $17.50. The volumetric part of each customer’s base rate would also increase. According to I&M’s testimony and exhibits, the proposal would raise a monthly 1,000-kilowatt hour (kWh) residential bill by $14.83 once the increase fully takes effect in January 2025.

In its testimony, the utility states it is seeking the increase due to higher operating and maintenance expenses, as well as infrastructure improvements. Specific projects include replacement of I&M’s customer information system, completion of advanced meter deployments, and studies for the possible extension of the Cook Nuclear Plant operating license.

I&M serves more than 482,000 electric customers in northern and east-central Indiana. Its current base rates received IURC approval in 2022.

The October 16 hearing in the Walb Student Union Classic Ballroom will begin at 6:00 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to arrive by 5:45 p.m. for an overview of field hearing procedures and the rate case process. Attendees are required to comply with all local health and safety regulations. No final decisions about the case will be made at the hearings.

The sole purpose of a field hearing is to receive public testimony. A final decision is expected next year.