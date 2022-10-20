An image of the Foster Park Golf Course sign in Fort Wayne on Wednesday, 4/13/22. (Rex Smith)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation department is ready to show off its plan for a new-look Foster Park Golf Course.

The parks department will present its final drawings for the proposed Master Plan for Foster Park Golf Course during a public meeting Thursday, Nov. 3 from 5-7 p.m. in the Foster Park Golf Clubhouse.

“We are excited to share the outcome of the representation from golfers, residents and the Hills-Forrest-Smith design team and invite the public to see the refined final drawings,” said Parks director Steve McDaniel. “The process of celebrating the 100th anniversary of Foster Park Golf Course and ensuring that it will be prepared for the next 100 years is right on track.”

Earlier this year, the parks department held public meetings to gather input on potential upgrades and improvements to the golf course ahead of the course’s 100th anniversary. On the table were amenities, practice facilities, course rerouting, clubhouse location, landscape treatments, and on solutions to water drainage issues.

McDaniel said the parks department will begin fundraising for the proposed improvements.

The project should be completed in spring 2028 when the golf course opens for the season.