FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — You may have noticed that the tree in the center of Jefferson Pointe isn’t dancing to music like it has in years’ past.

A shopping center spokeswoman told WANE 15 the tree light shows couldn’t happen this year because of technical issues with the system that couldn’t be fixed in time for this season.

The Jefferson Pointe Christmas tree is shown Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, after the lighting ceremony.

It’s not clear if the light show will be back next year, but the spokeswoman said she would update WANE 15 when they know more about future plans.