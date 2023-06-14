FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Monday, June 19 is Juneteenth, a date recognizing when freedom finally came to thousands of Black slaves in the United States.

While the Emancipation Proclamation, which freed slaves in confederate states, was issued in 1863 and the 13th Amendment, which outlawed slavery in the entire U.S., was passed the following year, it wasn’t until June 19, 1865 that freedom was given to slaves in Texas when Union troops arrived in Galveston.

The date had been recognized for years, particularly in the African-American Community, and in June 2021, President Biden signed legislation that made Juneteenth a federal holiday.

That means federal government offices will be closed and there will be no mail delivery.

That also goes for many municipal and county governments. Fort Wayne government offices will be closed and trash and recycling pickup will be delayed a day.

Allen County government offices will also be closed for the first time in recognition of Juneteenth. All county owned buildings, including the Rousseau Centre and the Allen County Courthouse will be closed.

According to the Pew Research Center, 28 states recognize Juneteenth as a public holiday, however Indiana is not one of them so state offices will be open. Many Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches are normally closed on Monday, so if you have business to do at a BMV branch you’ll want to check the hours of operation.