FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Veterans Day is around the corner, but we don’t have to wait for the annual holiday to support those in our community who have served our country.
There are plenty of businesses in Fort Wayne that were founded by veterans who keep on giving back.
You can support our service members at these veteran-owned spots in the Fort Wayne area:
- Fire Dawgs Junk Removal is a team of military firefighter veterans
- G.I. Joe’s Army Surplus is found in the historic Wells Street Corridor and has all things military, whether you need supplies, safety gear, or gifts for the veterans in your life.
- Hotel Tango Distillery has a tasting room in Fort Wayne that includes an “honor wall” dedicated to veterans.
- LaFuente Haul Away provides junk removal services and dumpster rentals.
- Military Muscle Movers serves the Fort Wayne area and beyond, specializing in the heavy lifting by moving everything from hot tubs to pianos.
- New Visions Droneography captures views around Fort Wayne from a unique perspective using drone technology.
- Three Rivers Distilling Company is a popular spot in the Fort for food and drinks that provide a “craft distillery experience.”
This is not a comprehensive list. Reach out to us with the veteran-owned businesses you know of in the Fort Wayne area so we can keep adding to this list.