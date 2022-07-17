FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s National Ice Cream Day!
WANE 15 searched social media to find local shops offering sweet deals to celebrate.
Here’s the scoop:
- Brooklyn Pints Microcreamery announced ice cream lovers get 10% off three scoops in a waffle cone or waffle bowl Sunday. The shop in the West Central neighborhood is open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Just Cream Ice Cream Boutique said they are updating their Facebook and Instagram stories throughout the day with ways to celebrate. One option is to take care of that sweet tooth with an animal cookie-flavored “extreme shake”, a specialty at the boutique. The shop, on Fort Wayne’s northwest side, is open from noon to 10 p.m. Sunday.
- Moo Over in Columbia City is offering a new treat to celebrate: the triple decker ice crème cookie sundae. It consists of three chocolate chip cookies with three “shovels” of ice cream, and you can pick two toppings. The shop also said customers who buy one sundae can get a second sundae for half the price. Dietary restrictions? This spot is for you– they specialize in plant-based goodies made without gluten, dairy, eggs, and peanut butter. They’re open from 1 p.m. to 10 pm.
- Head to Cold Stone Creamery in Jefferson Pointe for deals in the app. Exclusively Sunday, delivery is free. There’s also a code to get $4 off a $20 purchase, a deal that’s valid through Thursday. Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.