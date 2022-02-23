The Allen County Department of Environmental Management has several recycling drop-off sites where residents can recycle items free of charge.

They are mapped below:

Accepted Items:

Aluminum cans

Cardboard

Glass (clear, green, brown, blue)

Paper (any kind)

Paperboard (e.g., cereal boxes)

Plastics #1, 2, and 5

Steel cans

Guidelines

Empty, rinse, and dry recyclables before placing in bin

Flatten cardboard and bulky items, remove any packing materials including bubble wrap, foam, and plastic wrap. Packing tape is acceptable.

Items should be sorted prior to drop off

Leaving items outside of operating hours is illegal dumping

Residential and nonprofit material only (call ACDEM for assistance with business recycling)

Other information:

Dropping off material when an attendant is not present is illegal dumping and poses a danger to the public and employees.

ACDEM’s Community Recycling Drop-off Sites will be closed if the air temperature is at, around, or below zero, until the weather improves for the safety of attendants.

Information from Allen County Department of Environmental Management.