FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The city of Fort Wayne has released its emergency plan for taking shelter in the cold winter months.

The Rescue Mission on Washington Boulevard offers a warming shelter to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week, no matter the temperature outside. The Rescue Mission also has emergency weather beds on nights when the temperature is below 32 degrees. To receive a bed at the shelter, residents must be at least 18 years old, they must be sober when they arrive, and not have any active warrants.

Families can call Just Neighbors Family Center at (260) 458-9772; once full, families in need of shelter will be directed to check in at The Rescue Mission between 4:30-6:30 p.m. to request emergency overnight services.

Single, unaccompanied women can call St. Joseph Missions Women’s Shelter at (260) 426-7358 for shelter; once full, women will be directed to check in at The Rescue Mission between 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Part-time seasonal staff with the city will be deployed at The Rescue Mission, Just Neighbors and St. Joseph Missions Women’s Shelter to provide additional beds during the winter contingency/emergency shelter plan for those without shelter.

If an individual believes they are ineligible for services at The Rescue Mission, they can call (260) 426-7357 ext. 156 between 2-3 p.m. to inquire about their status and explore other short-term options.