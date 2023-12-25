ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Starting as early as Tuesday, six spots in Allen County are welcoming residents to recycle live Christmas trees.

For nearly three weeks, the Allen County Department of Environmental Management is running a free recycling program so those who decorated for the holidays have a chance to give back to the environment during the season of giving. The trees will be woodchipped and used as mulch by county parks and local organizations, the department said.

Here’s where residents can recycle the trees:

Fort Wayne City Utilities Biosolids Handling Facility – 6202 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne Closed Tuesday Dec. 26 & Monday Jan. 1Open Dec. 27-29, Jan. 2-5 from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Starting Jan. 8, open Monday-Friday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

– 6202 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne

North Highway Department Building – 2234 Carroll Road, Fort Wayne Open daily from dawn to dusk.

– 2234 Carroll Road, Fort Wayne

Metea County Park – 8401 Union Chapel Road Open 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily.

– 8401 Union Chapel Road

Little River Wetlands Project – 5000 Smith Road Open Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., closed Monday Jan. 1

– 5000 Smith Road

New Haven Utility Shop – 2201 Summit Street, New Haven Open daily from dawn to dusk.

– 2201 Summit Street, New Haven

Monroeville Water Works Department – 200 Utility Drive/E North St., Monroeville Open daily from dawn to dusk.

– 200 Utility Drive/E North St., Monroeville

Residents can drop off the trees at any of the six locations until Jan. 13, 2024. The department said trees will not be picked up with garbage collection.

Lights, ornaments, wires and plastic bags must be removed from the tree beforehand, the department noted. Wreaths, garland, and artificial trees are not accepted.