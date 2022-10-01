ALBION

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

ANDREWS

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

ANGOLA

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

ASHLEY

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

ANTWERP

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5-6:30 p.m.

AUBURN

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

AVILLA

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

BERNE

Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5:30-7 p.m.

BLUFFTON

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

BUTLER

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4-6 p.m.

CHURUBUSCO

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m.

COLUMBIA CITY

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5-8 p.m.

CONVOY

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4-6 p.m.

DECATUR

Sunday, Oct. 30 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

DEFIANCE

Thursday, Oct. 27 from 6-7:30 p.m.

EDGERTON

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5-6 p.m.

FORT WAYNE

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

FREMONT

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

GARRETT

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

GAS CITY

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 4-8 p.m.

GENEVA

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5:30-7 p.m.

HAMILTON

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m.

HARTFORD CITY

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.

HICKSVILLE

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4-6 p.m.

HOAGLAND

Halloween, 31 from 6-8 p.m.

HUNTERTOWN

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

HUNTINGTON

TBD

KENDALLVILLE

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m

LAGRANGE

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

LEESBURG

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

LEO-CEDARVILLE

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

LIGONIER

Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5-7 p.m.

MARION

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5- 8 p.m.

MARKLE

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-8 p.m.

MONROE

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m.

MONROEVILLE

Oct. 30 & 31 from 5-8 p.m. each night

NAPPANEE

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

NEW HAVEN

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. (downtown businesses from 4-6 p.m.)

North Manchester

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.

NORTH WEBSTER

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

OSSIAN

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

PAULDING

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m.

PAYNE

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4-6 p.m.

PORTLAND

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.

ROANOKE

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5-8 p.m.

ROME CITY

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

SHIPSHEWANA

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

SOUTH WHITLEY

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5-8 p.m.

ST. JOE

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

SYRACUSE

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 6-8

TOPEKA

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

VAN WERT

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4-6 p.m. 

WABASH

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.

WARREN

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

WARSAW

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

WATERLOO

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.

WINONA LAKE

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-8 p.m.

WOLCOTTVILLE

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.