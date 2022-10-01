ALBION
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
ANDREWS
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
ANGOLA
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
ASHLEY
Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
ANTWERP
Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5-6:30 p.m.
AUBURN
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
AVILLA
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
BERNE
Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5:30-7 p.m.
BLUFFTON
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
BUTLER
Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4-6 p.m.
CHURUBUSCO
Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m.
COLUMBIA CITY
Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5-8 p.m.
CONVOY
Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4-6 p.m.
DECATUR
Sunday, Oct. 30 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
DEFIANCE
Thursday, Oct. 27 from 6-7:30 p.m.
EDGERTON
Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5-6 p.m.
FORT WAYNE
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
FREMONT
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
GARRETT
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
GAS CITY
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 4-8 p.m.
GENEVA
Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5:30-7 p.m.
HAMILTON
Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m.
HARTFORD CITY
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.
HICKSVILLE
Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4-6 p.m.
HOAGLAND
Halloween, 31 from 6-8 p.m.
HUNTERTOWN
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
HUNTINGTON
TBD
KENDALLVILLE
Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m
LAGRANGE
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
LEESBURG
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
LEO-CEDARVILLE
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
LIGONIER
Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5-7 p.m.
MARION
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5- 8 p.m.
MARKLE
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-8 p.m.
MONROE
Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m.
MONROEVILLE
Oct. 30 & 31 from 5-8 p.m. each night
NAPPANEE
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
NEW HAVEN
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. (downtown businesses from 4-6 p.m.)
North Manchester
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.
NORTH WEBSTER
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
OSSIAN
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
PAULDING
Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m.
PAYNE
Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4-6 p.m.
PORTLAND
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.
ROANOKE
Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5-8 p.m.
ROME CITY
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
SHIPSHEWANA
Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4:30-7:30 p.m.
SOUTH WHITLEY
Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5-8 p.m.
ST. JOE
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
SYRACUSE
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 6-8
TOPEKA
Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
VAN WERT
Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4-6 p.m.
WABASH
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.
WARREN
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
WARSAW
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
WATERLOO
Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.
WINONA LAKE
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-8 p.m.
WOLCOTTVILLE
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.