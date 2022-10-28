FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County will have to wait until Dec. 16 to learn where the new jail will be constructed.

Currently there are four sites being investigated and it’s a little more difficult than just finding 60 to 70 acres for a future jail complex. The Allen County Commissioners, in charge of choosing the site, are pressured to find a site by the December date to satisfy a federal judge’s order.

Nine criteria are considered when assessing potential locations:

Proximity to medical facilities: Is the location close to existing hospitals or mental health facilities?

Proximity to county judicial facilities

Proximity to law enforcement and county municipal offices

Potential impact on existing or future residential or commercial development

Existing utilities and other critical services

Capacity to allow for increased traffic and unimpacted transportation of inmates

Potential acquisition cost

Parcel size and layout

Friday, with two commissioners present, the commissioners gave a jail update, part of their weekly meeting. WANE 15 has pressed the commissioners to identify the locations, but they remain steadfast to keep the information confidential.

“The minute we put the word out that we’re looking at a site, the neighbors are going to be upset. And the reality is, it may never go there. And so we’re going to spend 90 to 120 days going through the vetting process on the facility,. Why would we put an entire neighborhood through anxiety for 90 to 120 days when it may not even go there?” said Richard Beck, county commissioner, who agreed to comment on the subject after the meeting.

“We don’t want that out until we’ve really selected a site and then we’ll deal with it then. We are working diligently to get that done,” Beck continued.

Allen County Commissioner Rich Beck (Allen County INfo) Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters (Allen County INfo)

During the meeting, Beck said Commissioner Therese Brown hasn’t been at the weekly meetings for the last two weeks because she is a member of a statewide committee formed by the Indiana Supreme Court studying mental health and incarceration. Mental health will be a part of this facility, Beck said, although he could not commit to the number of beds that would be needed.

It has been estimated that 20% of the incarcerated are severely mentally ill which would put that number today at 140 inmates at the Allen County Jail with a total population of about 700.

“Local jails across the country have become the mental health institutions and they’re not equipped to handle that,” Beck said during an interview after the meeting. “It’s across the country.”

That doesn’t account for the rest of the population, many of whom have mental health issues that go hand-in-hand with drug use or alcohol consumption.

To combat this problem, the State Supreme Court is looking to a program in Miami, Florida that is considered successful. Allen County could be part of a pilot program that would include funding, Beck said.

“We have been fortunate enough to have Commissioner Brown have a seat at the table on this commission. And they’re looking at restructuring and how are we going to deal with mental health going forward because these people need care and assistance. They don’t need to be incarcerated,” Beck said. “The state will look at us as a pilot program and a part of this facility will be a mental health wing.”

Local officials have blamed the state for closing down state mental hospitals, causing an explosion in the homeless population and flooding the jails. The change came more than 20 years ago, they estimated.

Jails, like the one here, have turned to outside medical providers to help with the situation. Allen County’s medical care is handled by Quality Correctional Care, a Carmel-based, for profit company that has contracts with 70 counties now in Indiana, some in southern Michigan.

Much criticism has been directed toward this operation, but the state also has a hand. Commissioner Nelson Peters has been investigating allowing jail inmates to access Medicaid, low-income health insurance, that ends with a jail sentence in Indiana. If the inmates are treated outside the jail, then Medicaid kicks in.

Activist Corben Havener says there are inmates at the Allen County Jail for shoplifting and simple marijuana possession that have been held for hundreds of days awaiting trial.

But the current situation puts the onus on the county taxpayer. QCC’s contract is for about $3 million annually and the company asked for a 3% raise this year to keep up with rising costs.

Three people went to the mic to press commissioners on mental health issues and transparency in the jail process. The new jail could ultimately cost between $300 and $350 million and came about because of a federal lawsuit filed in January 2020 by the ACLU and several inmates against the Allen County Sheriff and Commissioners.

They sued for inhumane conditions as a result of overcrowding and understaffing. In March of this year, federal judge Damon R. Leichty agreed with them and set conditions that led to the Dec. 16 deadline. Commissioners must show a purchase order for the land for a new jail and a design. The status hearing takes place at the federal building downtown.

Opposition has arisen to the site currently chosen to be the new jail at the Allen County Sheriff’s training facility at Adams Center and Paulding roads. Residents and activists say it’s unfair to build a jail across from three public schools and a region that is already underserved, reinforcing the “school to prison pipeline” expectation.

Corben Havener, with Help Not Handcuffs, said commissioners and the judiciary should look more closely at the jail census, a 107-page document published on the commissioners’ website. Although not all the data can be taken at face value, Havener found some statistics that mirror a problem in the country.

“One of them I found particularly interesting was an 889-day hold for a pending shoplifting offense, or 600 days for simple possession of marijuana charge. And what this comes down to is bail. People are being held for these exorbitant amounts of time simply because they can’t pay a fine,” Havener said “They’re economically vulnerable in the first place, so what we’re seeing is they’re being held, not being charged of anything yet , not officially convicted of anything and they’re still being held.

“The first thing to remind people is the county jail is usually a temporary holding situation. So the idea should be that you are processed on an initial arrest and then of course you get your court dates and then, of course, it’s your obligation as an accused to show up for your court date or enter a plea. We have some very long term inmates pending trial,” Havener added.