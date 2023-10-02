FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As Fort Wayne residents start to feel the leaves crunching under their shoes, it’s a sign that leaf collection will begin soon.

The city’s Street Department will begin collecting leaves in Fort Wayne neighborhoods on Oct. 30.

Here’s the current schedule, which could change depending on weather or the amount of leaves in a particular area:

North neighborhoods: October 30 – November 3; November 27 – December 1

Central neighborhoods: November 6 – November 9; December 4 – December 8

South neighborhoods: November 13 – November 17; December 11 – December 15

The city also reminds residents what the collection guidelines are:

Rake leaves to the curb or park strip- not in the street- by 7 a.m. on the Monday of the week when crews will be in your area.

Don’t put leaves in your trash or recycling cart.

Don’t burn leaves. It’s a violation of the City Code and can result in a fine.

Don’t place leaves in the street.

Don’t place leaves in or over storm drains.

Parents should remind children not to play in leaf piles near the street for safety and to assist motorists.

Biodegradable bags are also an option for residents who want to schedule a specific pickup time. Residents who put bagged leaves at the curb can then call 311 to schedule a pickup, the city said. Bagged leaf collection will run through the end of 2023, weather permitting, according to the release.

Any leaf collection updates will be provided each day before 3 p.m. on the city’s website. Residents can also call 260-427-2302 to hear recorded daily updates.