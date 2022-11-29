FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tuesday is the first of six days throughout the winter season entry is free for kids to go ice skating at Headwaters Park.

Admission is waived on several Tuesdays for children under the age of 14. For those who don’t have their own skates to bring, a $3 fee still applies to rent them at the rink, organizers said.

Here’s when entry is free at the Headwaters ice skating rink:

November 29

December 13

January 3

January 17

January 31

February 14

The admission fee, which is normally $4 for kids under 14, is free on these days through a sponsorship with Old National Bank.

The ice skating rink is open for the season until Feb. 26, 2023.