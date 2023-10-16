FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Residents and businesses in the East State Village area have been dealing with construction along East State Boulevard.

Several businesses recently told WANE 15 that the construction was impacting their normal profits.

Fortunately, a westbound lane of E State reopened two weeks ago, but the southern portion of the intersection at Crescent Avenue has remained closed.

WANE 15 learned on Monday that the work is close to being completed at that intersection, which will allow for it to reopen.

The city’s Right of Way Manager provided the update in the following statement:

Public Works’ construction on the intersection at State Boulevard and Crescent Avenue is expected to be complete by the end of October. Currently, the Traffic Engineering Department is working on installing traffic signal upgrades. Next week, the upgraded color concrete, sidewalks and ramps on the south side of the intersection will be placed. That will complete the Public Works’ portion of construction at that intersection. We value and appreciate the public’s patience and understanding during this busy construction season. Nick Jarrell, City of Fort Wayne Right of Way Manager

That’s good news; However, E State is going to remain restricted to a single lane in both directions.

While the Public Works portion of the project will be completed soon, Fort Wayne City Utilities is still working on replacing water mains in the area.

Frank Suarez from City Utilities told WANE 15 they’re replacing water mains that have been in place since the very early 1900’s. Additionally, some private residents have had lead water lines replaced and connected to the new mains.

Suarez said that the restrictions are expected to continue until the end of November or early December, depending on how weather impacts the work being done.