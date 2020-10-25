Here’s what’s happening in the Fort Wayne area on Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Here’s a look at some of the events going on in the Fort Wayne area on Sunday, Oct. 25.

The Fort Wayne Food Pantry is hosting “Treats at the Pantry,” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. At this free events, guests can bring their pets and meet Biscuit, the pantry’s dog. Attendees are encouraged to park at the adjacent church across the street from the pantry.

In another free event, Lifewater Community Church is hosting “Trunk of Treat” at 6 p.m. Kids can collect candy in their Halloween costumes and vote on their favorite trunk.

Covenant United Methodist Church is also hosting a free “Trunk or Treat” event. It starts at 2:30 p.m. The afternoon will include a workshop for kids, candy, a puppet show and an Out of Jam food truck.

The Garden Fort Wayne is throwing a “Pre-Halloween Open House” from 2:45 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event is free and includes a photobooth, games and an online costume contest. The winner of the contest will be announced later in the evening.