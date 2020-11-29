Here’s what’s happening in the Fort Wayne area on Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Here’s a look at some of the events going on in the Fort Wayne area on Sunday, Nov. 29.

To honor the lives lost during the Advent season, the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception is hosting a free Memorial Prayer Service from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. The Bishop Dwenger High School choir will sing in addition to their being a tree lighting ceremony.

The Botanical Conservatory is decked out for the holiday season with its Garden of Lights that offers a ton of photo opportunities. Regular admission and hours apply.

Fox Island’s Moon Hike is from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. On this night excursion, hikers can learn about beavers. Admission costs $2.

The Holiday Window Light Displays at Promenade Park will be lit up at night. This free event displays pictures that were captured by a local artist who turned it into large paper cut light boxes.