Here’s what’s happening in the Fort Wayne area on Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Here’s a look at some of the events going on in the Fort Wayne area on Sunday, Nov. 22.

Due to COVID-19, The 35th Annual Memorial Service and Tree Lighting ceremony will be held virtually this year. The ceremony starts at 5 p.m. It can be viewed on vnfw.org.

Sunday is the last day to check out Artlink’s “Sunken Beauty” and “The Vessel: Variations of Form and Surface” art exhibit. The exhibit is free from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the gallery on Main Street.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Copper Spoon is hosting a seasonal brunch. Guests can choose between dining in and getting take out. However, those dining in need to make a reservation.

The Shepherd’s Hand Community Outreach is hosting Carry-Out Thanksgiving Dinners. Plates can be picked up from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Outreach Center. The event organizers said they are still looking for volunteers to help pass out and prepare the meals.