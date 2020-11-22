Here’s what’s happening in the Fort Wayne area on Sunday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Here’s a look at some of the events going on in the Fort Wayne area on Sunday, Nov. 22.

Due to COVID-19, The 35th Annual Memorial Service and Tree Lighting ceremony will be held virtually this year. The ceremony starts at 5 p.m. It can be viewed on vnfw.org.

Sunday is the last day to check out Artlink’s “Sunken Beauty” and “The Vessel: Variations of Form and Surface” art exhibit. The exhibit is free from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the gallery on Main Street.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Copper Spoon is hosting a seasonal brunch. Guests can choose between dining in and getting take out. However, those dining in need to make a reservation.

The Shepherd’s Hand Community Outreach is hosting Carry-Out Thanksgiving Dinners. Plates can be picked up from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Outreach Center. The event organizers said they are still looking for volunteers to help pass out and prepare the meals.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss