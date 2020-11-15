Here’s what’s happening in the Fort Wayne area on Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Here’s a look at some of the events going on in the Fort Wayne area on Sunday, Nov. 15.

Sunday is the last day to visit the “Present Tense, Future Calm” Garden Exhibit at the Conservatory. Regular admission prices apply. The conservatory is open from noon to 4 p.m.

The Northeast Indiana Jewish Genealogy Society is hosting a free webinar titled “Maureen Taylor: Photo Detective” from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. this afternoon. Taylor is a historic photograph identification expert. In the webinar, she’ll instruct viewers how to read immigration clues in pictures. To register click here.

The Fort Wayne Hobby and Collectibles Show is free from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this afternoon. Guests can buy and browse comics, vintage action figures, Star Wars and more. The address is 4832 Hillegas Road.

The Fantasy of Lights opens at 6 p.m. tonight at Franke Park. First responders who show proper I.D. will get free admission. For all others, admission is $10 per car.