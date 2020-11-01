Here’s what’s happening in the Fort Wayne area on Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Here’s a look at some of the events going on in the Fort Wayne area on Sunday, Nov. 1.

For the last time this season, the Botanical Conservatory is hosting Pumpkin Path from noon to 4 p.m. this afternoon. Guests can take a tour of the path, take photos and test themselves with some brain teasers. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for kids and free for kids under the age of two.

To celebrate bringing the time back, Connor’s Rooftop is hosting a “Flashback with Fall Back into the 90’s.” Guests are encouraged to dress up in 90’s gear. The event lasts from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m.

It’s the last day for Shipshewana on the Road where guests can look for unique crafts and gifts. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Memorial Coliseum. Admission costs $5 with children under the age of 12 getting in for free.

The “Food Truck Sunday Funday Fall Finale” is this afternoon from noon to 3 p.m. Guests dressed in a Halloween costume get $2 off of a menu item.