Here’s what’s happening in the Fort Wayne area on Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Here’s a look at some of the events going on in the Fort Wayne area on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Saturday is the last day to check out the “Cinda B” Fall Outlet sale. It is being held at the Cinda B headquarters from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jet-set Babies is hoisting a FREE Halloween party at its store from noon to 3 p.m. There will be crafts, games and “boo-sy” drinks for the parents.

Ted’s Beerhall is hosting their version of the harvest festival from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will be held in a tent and will include live music, pumpkin ale and a hog roast.

Saint Pete’s Lutheran school and preschool is hosting a fall festival from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at its church. Guests can enjoy hot dogs, a hayride and games.

The church is also accepting canned donations for its food drive.