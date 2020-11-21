Here’s what’s happening in the Fort Wayne area on Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Here’s a look at some of the events going on in the Fort Wayne area on Saturday, Nov. 21.

The 26th Annual Fox Island Turkey Trot 5K run begins at 10 a.m. The 15,000 centimeter race for kids age 10 and under starts at 9:45 a.m. Registration costs $22. All runners can pick up their packets at the Nature Center, however the actual race takes place at Fox Island County Park.

The Holiday Haute Gathering Market is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Allen County Fairgrounds. Shoppers can enjoy unique items for sale, treats and raffle tickets to win prizes. Admission for anyone over the age of 18 costs $5.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. shoppers can also check out the Holiday Open House for Christmas decorations and plants. The address is 4410 New Haven Avenue.

The Well-Grounded Cafe is hosting ‘Crafting for Many Causes’ from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees of the event can assemble Christmas ornaments for free. Glue guns will be provided.