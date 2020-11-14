Here’s what’s happening in the Fort Wayne area on Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Here’s a look at some of the events going on in the Fort Wayne area on Saturday, Nov. 14.

The Annual Christmas Mart is open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Park Edelweiss. Guests can get a head start on their Christmas shopping. The mart offers German gifts, nutcrackers and homemade bratwurst. Saint Nick will be in attendance.

For more holiday shopping, the Well-Grounded Cafe is hosting “Early Bird Christmas” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local businesses will be there selling Christmas gifts including nail polish, wooden signs, pillows and more.

Saturday is the last day to check out the Grabill Christmas Open House. It is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Country Shops. In addition to having vendor booths, the Open House is giving away prizes as well.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Weed Wrangle will teach you how to properly identify and remove plants from your home. The event is being held for free at Foster Park. Wearing long pants and closed-toed shoes is highly recommended.