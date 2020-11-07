Here’s what’s happening in the Fort Wayne area on Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Here’s a look at some of the events going on in the Fort Wayne area on Saturday, Nov. 7.

The Christmas in Arlington Craft Show is this weekend from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Arlington Park Golf Course. The free event includes crafts, a raffle and baked goods. All proceeds will go towards the scholarships for Miss Fort Wayne and Miss Fort Wayne Outstanding Teen.

The Holiday Market at the Garden runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. Shoppers can support local businesses as all of the items for sale at the market were made in Fort Wayne.

The Le Chic Holiday Market is another place for Hoosiers to kick off their holiday shopping. The market is open at Memorial Coliseum from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a host of different vendors baked goods and gift ideas for pets. Admission costs $5 and children age 12 and under can get in for free.

From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. the Perk Coffee House is hosting its first Sip, Shop, and Support events. The Coffee House will give a percentage of its coffee sales to the Misfit Ministry.