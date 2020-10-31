Here’s what’s happening in the Fort Wayne area on Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Here’s a look at some of the events going on in the Fort Wayne area on Saturday, Oct. 31.

TAG Art Company is hosting a “Fun Farm Halloween” from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 7629 Moeller Road. Families can enjoy trick or treat stations, magic and a chance to meet a superhero and princess. Admission is $8.

The Fort Wayne Ballet Youth Company is performing Snow White. After the show, attendees can meet the dancers and enjoy free activities. It begins at 10 a.m. and lasts 30 minutes. Admission is $10.

J.K. O’Donnell’s Irish Ale House is throwing a free masquerade party from 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. The party will include games, music and a costume contest. All participants in the contest must be over the age of 21.

Harley Davidson Fort Wayne is hosting “Tricks, Treats, and Test Rides” from noon until 4 p.m. at the Illinois Road store. The event features a costume contest, games and a LiveWire motorcycle test drive.