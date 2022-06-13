FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Salvation Army is accepting donations to keep the community cool during the hot summer months.

Operation Cool Breeze was created for low-income individuals with critical medical conditions who need to stay cool in the northeast Indiana heat. You can get involved by donating new fans and air-conditioners, which The Salvation Army said they are in urgent need of.

“As much as possible, we want to ensure that individuals with critical medical conditions have the ability to stay cool during the summer,” said Captain Kenyon Sivels, corps officer for The Salvation Army. “Many of them are working with a poor or fixed income and simply cannot afford the extra expense. To provide relief to these families, we need the community’s help.”

For those who don’t have an extra fan or air conditioner to give, monetary donations are also accepted at the office or online.

To be eligible for a fan or air conditioner, the organization said applicants must have a critical medical condition- verified by a doctor- that is aggravated by the heat. Conditions can include asthma, COPD, emphysema, heart problems or terminal illnesses. Starting June 20, those in need can apply by calling The Salvation Army at (260) 744-2311 or emailing them.

Donations are accepted at The Salvation Army office, located at 2901 N. Clinton Street, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.