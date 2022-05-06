FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– Can’t figure out what to do with your mom on Mother’s Day?

Don’t worry, because Downtown Fort Wayne has you covered. This weekend will be filled with opportunities to do things with your loved ones.

Events on Saturday include:

Special princess appearances throughout Downtown from 12:00-1:00 p.m.

Belle at the Allen County Public Library Plaza

Cinderella at The Landing

Rapunzel at PNC Plaza

Live music

Spencer Pauquette at PNC Plaza from 1:00-2:00 p.m.

Angie Marquardt at PNC Plaza from 2:00-4:00 p.m.

Randara at The Landing from 2:00-4:00 p.m.

If your mom has a green thumb, take them to the Mother’s Day Plant Sale at the Fort Wayne Botanical Conservatory happening throughout the weekend. The sale will take place at McMillen Park Community Center on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For a complete list of events happening in Downtown Fort Wayne this Mother’s Day weekend, click here.